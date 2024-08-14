© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/14/24: Yesterday's election results, Eric Von Fellowship, Chirp Chat

Published August 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we bring you some of the key results from yesterday’s primary election. Then, we tell you about WUWM’s Eric Von Fellowship and hear from past and current fellowship recipients. Plus, we learn about bird banding alongside young, aspiring scientists.

Guests:

