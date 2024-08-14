Wednesday 8/14/24: Yesterday's election results, Eric Von Fellowship, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we bring you some of the key results from yesterday’s primary election. Then, we tell you about WUWM’s Eric Von Fellowship and hear from past and current fellowship recipients. Plus, we learn about bird banding alongside young, aspiring scientists.
Guests:
- Faithe Colas, director of advocacy, outreach, and community affairs at the Greater Milwaukee Urban League
- Tom Kertscher, local writer
- Barbara Wanzo, executive director of Black Arts MKE