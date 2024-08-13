© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wisconsin's next election is Aug. 13. It's the primary election for dozens of Wisconsin legislative seats, and it will include two constitutional amendment ballot questions. Here's a guide to help people vote in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin fall 2024 primary election results

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Michelle Maternowski
Published August 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash
/
AP
I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Here's where you can find southeastern Wisconsin election results for the August 13, 2024 primary election — including U.S. Senate and House, ballot measures, state Senate and Assembly, and Milwaukee County District Attorney. The polls close at 8 p.m. CT.

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

Constitutional Amendments

State Senate

State Assembly

Milwaukee County

District Attorney (Incumbent John Chisholm is not running.)
Kent Lovern (Democratic) - Uncontested race
