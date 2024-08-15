Thursday 8/15/24: Milwaukee County Budget, Sickle Cell Disease, 'The Moving City', beach science
Today on Lake Effect, we dive into the Milwaukee County budget and explore why there’s a multi-million-dollar deficit. We learn about Sickle Cell Disease and how it largely impacts people living in southeastern Wisconsin. We tell you about a mobile piece of artwork in Milwaukee that focuses on curbing reckless driving. Plus, share some beach science.
Guests:
- Joe Lamers, county budget director
- Milwaukee County Supervisor Steve Taylor, 17th district
- Dr. Prithu Sundd, senior investigator at the Versiti Blood Research Institute
- Sarah Davitt, Milwaukee Public Artist in Residence
- Hannah Wagie, professor of chemistry at Wisconsin Lutheran College