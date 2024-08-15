© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 8/15/24: Milwaukee County Budget, Sickle Cell Disease, 'The Moving City', beach science

Published August 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we dive into the Milwaukee County budget and explore why there’s a multi-million-dollar deficit. We learn about Sickle Cell Disease and how it largely impacts people living in southeastern Wisconsin. We tell you about a mobile piece of artwork in Milwaukee that focuses on curbing reckless driving. Plus, share some beach science.

Guests:

  • Joe Lamers, county budget director
  • Milwaukee County Supervisor Steve Taylor, 17th district
  • Dr. Prithu Sundd, senior investigator at the Versiti Blood Research Institute
  • Sarah Davitt, Milwaukee Public Artist in Residence
  • Hannah Wagie, professor of chemistry at Wisconsin Lutheran College

