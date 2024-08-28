Wednesday 8/28/24: Group Chat, MIAD president, fall activity guide
Today on Lake Effect, we bring you a group chat with young Milwaukeeans who are part of the Pearls for Teen Girls organization. We speak with the president of MIAD as he approaches ten years of leading the school. Plus, we look at what is in Milwaukee Recreation’s fall activity guide.
Guests:
- Naviyah Yarbrough, member of Pearls for Teen Girls
- Amiracle Evans, member of Pearls for Teen Girls
- Deontrenique Woodson, member of Pearls for Teen Girls
- Jeff Morin, president of the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design
- Jessica Tipkemper, outdoor education supervisor for Milwaukee Recreation
- Thomas Scholle Malone, youth sports manager for Milwaukee Recreation