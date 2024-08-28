© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/28/24: Group Chat, MIAD president, fall activity guide

Published August 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we bring you a group chat with young Milwaukeeans who are part of the Pearls for Teen Girls organization. We speak with the president of MIAD as he approaches ten years of leading the school. Plus, we look at what is in Milwaukee Recreation’s fall activity guide.

Guests:

Lake Effect