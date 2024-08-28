What to know about Milwaukee Recreation's Fall Guide

While we’re still basking in the glow of beaches, picnics and long summer nights, fall is just around the corner. And that means one thing, the release of Milwaukee Rec’s fall guide. You can sign up for classes now online — everything from family get togethers at one of our local parks, dozens of different cooking classes and even a workshop that can teach you about wasps.

Jessica Tipkemper, Milwaukee Rec’s outdoor education supervisor, and Thomas Scholle Malone, Milwaukee Rec’s youth sports manager share more.

"For outdoor education, Halloween Glen is already filling up," says Tipkemper. "That takes place Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at Hawthorne Glen Outdoor Education Center."

Halloween Glen is open to families and children ages 3 to 12. The cost is $6 per person.

"If your kid needs to have lunch and then do an activity and get home for a nap, it's nice to just be able to do something that's pretty close," Tipkemper says about hosting the event at Hawthorne Glen, which is located centrally in Milwaukee. "[We had] almost 800 participants last year, which is about typical, and it's mostly family, so it is a fun, non-scary but educational event."

Jimmy Gutierrez / WUWM Jessica Tipkemper and Thomas Scholle Malone

The return of fall also means that students will be in school and Milwaukee recreation programming will be more accessible for them.

"As far as the fall guide tennis, private tennis, and family tennis always fill up quickly," says Scholle Malone about which classes to act quickly on. "Driver's ed always fills up ... that's a big one. First day of registration people are lined up out the door to sign up."

Along with the fall sports, Scholle Malone talked about paid opportunities as well, including referees, scorekeepers, door workers, and other support positions available for high school students.

"We really are really trying to build a student-serving-student model where we're hiring a lot of high school age students," says Scholle Malone. "We provide the training, help them obtain the certifications, and we pay pretty well, so if you're a high school student working [a] basketball game, you're making $20.00 an hour."