Tuesday 9/10/24: economy inequities, LOTUS fundraiser, What Milwaukee Is Made Of, 'The League'
Today on Lake Effect, we explore why unaddressed economic inequality has led to support for former president and republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. We tell you about an event that helps survivors of sexual trauma express themselves and share their stories through art. We bring you our new series What Milwaukee Is Made Of where we explore the geological origins of Milwaukee’s building materials. Plus, we tell you about a film about the National Negro Baseball League.
Guests:
- John Austin, senior fellow with the Eisenhower Institute at Gettysburg College & Brookings Institution
- Chris Porterfield, singer/songwriter in Field Report
- Erika Petty, executive director of the LOTUS Legal Clinic
- Raymond Wiggers, geologist and author of "Milwaukee in Stone and Clay"
- Byron Motley, producer of "The League"
- Josh Green, executive producer of “The League”