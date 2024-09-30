Monday 9/30/24: Ari Shapiro, North Avenue, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro about his work at NPR and his favorite kinds of stories to work on. Then, we explore how people who vote along North Avenue could sway the outcome of the presidential election. Plus, we share new local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Ari Shapiro, host of NPR All Things Considered
- Thad Nation, Democratic political strategist
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record