Lake Effect

Wednesday 11/6/24: Election day recap - national, state and local races

Published November 6, 2024 at 11:57 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the election unfolded here in Wisconsin. Former President Donald Trump won this swing state by a few thousand votes. The race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin also came down to a thin margin with incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin declaring victory. Plus, we hear from voters about what brought them to Milwaukee-area polls yesterday.

Guests:

  • JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
  • John Chisholm, outgoing Milwaukee County District Attorney
