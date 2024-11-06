Wednesday 11/6/24: Election day recap - national, state and local races
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the election unfolded here in Wisconsin. Former President Donald Trump won this swing state by a few thousand votes. The race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin also came down to a thin margin with incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin declaring victory. Plus, we hear from voters about what brought them to Milwaukee-area polls yesterday.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- John Chisholm, outgoing Milwaukee County District Attorney