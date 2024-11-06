Here's what Milwaukee area residents said about what's driving them to vote

Republican former president Donald Trump won the presidential election in Wisconsin.

WUWM reporters talked to Milwaukee area voters at the polls Tuesday, to learn what candidates or issues were motivating them to vote.

Some voters felt excited about casting their vote for president, while others still felt conflicted. Many stressed the importance of voting.

Teran Powell / WUWM Mom and son duo David Sykes and Fannie.

Mom and son duo David Sykes and Fannie voted for Kamala Harris at North Division High School.

Important issues for them include the economy, education and women’s rights.

“The reason why I vote is because people — our ancestors died to give us the right to vote,” said David. “I think this is an important election cycle so I decided to come out and vote.”

Yvonne Robinson and Latasha Triplett showed up to North Division eager to vote for Kamala Harris.

“I think it’s better for a woman to be seated and see what she brings to the table. All of the time it’s a man in office,” Triplett said. "We don’t see change in half of the things they said they were going to do.”

The mother-daughter duo said the issues that are most important to them this year are affordable housing and disability rights.

Greenfield voter Kim Young said he cast a ballot for Donald Trump because of the border and the increased cost of living.

"They had four years to fix it, and there's not even a dent. It's time to make a change," he said.

Oak Creek voter Murad Muhammad voted for Trump and said "closing the border" was a top issue for him.

"I know a lot of my people — people of color, my people, Black people — who's losing their jobs because they're giving them to the migrants because it's cheaper."

Chuck Quirmbach contributed to this report.