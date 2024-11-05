Wisconsin 2024 election results

Here's where you can find Wisconsin election results for the Nov. 5, 2024 election — including president, U.S. Senate and House, citizenhip referendum question, state Senate and Assembly, and Milwaukee-area races.

It may take a while before we know the results of key races. In Wisconsin, absentee ballots can’t be tallied until the polls open on Election Day, which means those results could take a while to be counted. And, the presidential race and many other races are expected to be close.

The polls close at 8 p.m. CT.



Presidential Race in Wisconsin

U.S. Senate

State of Wisconsin Eligibility to Vote Referendum

Milwaukee Area School Referendums

Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District

Oak Creek-Franklin School District General Obligation Bonds Referendum

Shall the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $34,300,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of an addition to the 9th Grade Center for a community pool, a competition pool and related parking lot and site improvements; renovations to the old pool, including to convert it to a weight room; safety and security improvements, including to construct an enclosed walkway between the 9th Grade Center and the High School; district-wide capital maintenance and building infrastructure improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

Yes

No

Wauwatosa School District Referendums

Wauwatosa School District General Obligation Bonds Referendum

Shall the Wauwatosa School District, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $60,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the costs of school building and facility projects consisting of: deferred maintenance and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) facilities standards capital projects at Eisenhower, Madison, Roosevelt, Jefferson, and Washington Elementary Schools, and Montessori/Fisher and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) facilities standards capital projects at Wauwatosa East and Wauwatosa West High Schools?

Yes

No

Wauwatosa School District Exceed Revenue Limit Referendum

Shall the Wauwatosa School District, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, be authorized to exceed the statutory revenue limit by $16,100,000 per year beginning with the 2025-2026 school year and ending with the 2028-2029 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of funding operational expenses, including salaries, benefits, and instructional and co-curricular programming?

Yes

No

West Allis - West Milwaukee School District

West Allis - West Milwaukee School District Exceed Revenue Limit Referendum

Shall the School District of West Allis-West Milwaukee, et al., Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $5,800,000 beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of only teacher and staff compensation?

Yes

No

West Allis - West Milwaukee School District General Obligation Bonds Referendum

Shall the School District of West Allis-West Milwaukee, et al., Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $70,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school facility improvement project consisting of: safety, security and accessibility updates; roofing, HVAC, boiler, technical education, building infrastructure and site repairs; capital maintenance; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

Yes

No