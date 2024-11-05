Election live updates: Trump wins Wisconsin

Morry Gash / AP I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Q: What if I get to the voting booth and have questions about what’s on my ballot? Can I look up information on my phone while I’m voting?

A: Yes. You are allowed to silently look up information (like WUWM's Voter Guide) on your phone while you are voting. You can also do research ahead of time, and bring in a pre-filled sample ballot, or a note reminding you how you plan to vote.

Q: Can I ask poll workers about what’s on my ballot?

A: Poll workers can assist you in figuring out which ward you live in or registering you to vote. They can also assist voters with disabilities in filling out their ballots.

Poll workers cannot give you guidance on how to vote or explain what the questions on your ballot mean.

Q: Can I talk about how I’m voting at the polling place?

A: No. Talking about how you plan to vote, or advocating for a candidate or position, is considered electioneering. “Electioneering” means any activity which is intended to influence voting, and it is prohibited by Wisconsin law at polling places.

Claire Woodall, former Milwaukee Election Commission director, says even wearing hats, buttons or T-shirts that advocate for a candidate is discouraged at the polls.

Q: Can I take a selfie with my ballot or take a picture of my ballot?

A: No, so you shouldn't take a picture of your ballot, especially not your voted ballot. Wait until you get your “I voted” sticker and then take a selfie. You can also take a selfie in the polling place, if your ballot is not in the picture.

