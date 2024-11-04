Ahead of Election Day, Leaders Igniting Transformation has knocked on doors more than 600,000 times

Many people in Wisconsin, especially in the metro Milwaukee area, will have had a few knocks on their door this election season. Campaigns, parties, and partisan and nonpartisan groups have been furiously engaging in get-out-the-vote efforts.

Leaders Igniting Transformation, or LIT, is one of those groups. It seeks to mobilize Black and Brown youth.

Volunteers for the organization have targeted metro Milwaukee neighborhoods with the highest concentration of young people of color, knocking on doors there more than 600,000 times this election cycle.

Cristhabel Martinez, LIT's senior civic engagement manager, shares more about the organization and its efforts.

"We want voters to know that Leaders Igniting Transformation is here for our community, not only during election season but also year-round, providing civic engagement and organizing opportunities for folks to become engaged with our different programs or departments," says Martinez.

According to Census data, in 2020, Wisconsin had the highest youth voter turnout among 18- to 24-year-olds in the country, followed by Michigan and the District of Columbia. Martinez believes that this year’s Wisconsin youth voter turnout will also be high thanks to LIT's efforts. "That's the reason why we are very intentional about door knocking in the areas that we are, to get that vote out."