Milwaukee Youth

-
A new partnership has brought two community organizations under one roof — We Got This MKE, founded by Andre Lee Ellis, and Running Rebels, executively directed by Dawn and Victor Barnett.
-
In 1989, the Holton Youth and Family Center (HYFC) was created by a group of community members. The goal was to help reduce crime and violence amongst the…
-
The order to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake was prompted by Act 185, which also mandated that the youth prisons be replaced with state-run facilities…
-
Milwaukee is known for a lot of things but for Black residents, it’s mostly staggering, negative statistics.From the largest achievement gap between white…
-
A 13-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot over the weekend lost her brother to gun violence in 2017.Nevaeha Ware had dreams of becoming a doctor, telling…
-
Earlier this year, NPR's Education Team announced it was holding a podcast challenge for students. With help from teachers, middle and high schoolers from…
-
Whether its Beyonce's Run the World (Girls) or Emma Watson's (Hermione from Harry Potter) #HeforShe campaign, young people are increasingly seeing the…
-
Summer vacation is drawing to a close for thousands of Milwaukee students. But for some, learning has continued throughout the warm months. They’ve been…
-
For some grade school girls, learning to be healthy and confident comes with significant obstacles. However, the group Girls on the Run is trying to help…
-
Milwaukee may create a restorative justice system for youth to give first-time, non-violent offenders a second chance to stay on track. The Milwaukee…