What to know about Milwaukee Recreation's summer programs

Summer is officially here. And while summer break can be a dream for kids, it can be a nightmare for some parents looking to keep their kids busy. Enter Milwaukee Recreation’s summer programming.

WUWM’s Jimmy Gutierrez went to Wick Playfield to talk with Milwaukee Rec’s Kali Norton and Leighton Cooper about the programming that's available starting this week.

Jimmy Gutierrez / WUWM Leighton Cooper and Kali Norton from MKE Rec at Wick Playfield

Summer Playgrounds Program

Milwaukee Rec's summer playgrounds program provides enrichment activities, games and two free meals for youth from ages 6 to 17 years old. Adult play leaders will be on-site at 15 Milwaukee parks and playgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays throughout the summer.

"[It's] for people to come with their kids, to have a safe place to play that's engaging and just provides them something to do throughout the summer that's free," Norton says.

Mobile Units

Norton supervises Milwaukee Rec's Mobile Units — traveling blue vans that bring rentable supplies to Milwaukee parks during the summer. From roller skates to carnival games to craft supplies, the mobile units bring these activities to your neighborhood, Norton says.

"It's really just a way for people to have recreation come to them and bring items to them, instead of going to a rec center to get these activities," she says.

Wading Pools & Splash Pads

For a chance to escape from the summer heat, Norton recommends visiting Milwaukee Rec's website to find the nearest splash pad or wading pool.

"A big mission of all of our parks that we have been renovating is to get in these splash pads, to get in a place to have a cool spot to have that water access — because we know how important it is for everybody to have access to it," she says.

Academic Enrichment & Other Programming

Milwaukee Rec will also offer a variety of math, reading and arts programming to help students maintain academic momentum through the summer.

"We pride ourselves on helping to curb summer slide," says Creighton, before- and after-school program director for MPS.

With karate, culinary and other classes rounding out summer programming, he says there's something for everyone.

"No young person should be without a fun opportunity — no need to just sit at home. We want to get young people off the couch, away from the video games and into programs so that they can socialize with their peers, have fun, learn something new and just have a blast," Creighton says.