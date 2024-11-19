Tuesday 11/19/24: Federal funding impacts, 'A Night in Greece'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how federal money from the Inflation Reduction Act is incentivizing energy upgrades to Milwaukee area homes. Then, contributor and community activist Venice Williams shares her viral post responding to the presidential election, and the unexpected impact it’s had around the world. Plus, astronomy contributor Jean Creighton shares a preview of her own personal program, “A Night in Greece,” inspired by her many visits back home to Athens.
Guests:
- Audra O'Connell, executive director of Walker's Point Youth and Family Center
- Kevin Kane, chief economist at Green Homeowners United
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium