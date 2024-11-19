© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 11/19/24: Federal funding impacts, 'A Night in Greece'

Published November 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how federal money from the Inflation Reduction Act is incentivizing energy upgrades to Milwaukee area homes. Then, contributor and community activist Venice Williams shares her viral post responding to the presidential election, and the unexpected impact it’s had around the world. Plus, astronomy contributor Jean Creighton shares a preview of her own personal program, “A Night in Greece,” inspired by her many visits back home to Athens.

Guests:

Lake Effect