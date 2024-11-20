© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 11/20/24: Remembering Jonathan Brostoff, food as tradition and creative outlet

Published November 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from friends and colleagues of the late Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, who died by suicide earlier this month. Then, local therapists share advice about coping with the grief that comes with a sudden loss. Plus, Ho-Chunk chef Elena Terry talks about the cultural significance of food, and Thanksgiving.

Guests:

