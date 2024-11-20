Wednesday 11/20/24: Remembering Jonathan Brostoff, food as tradition and creative outlet
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from friends and colleagues of the late Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, who died by suicide earlier this month. Then, local therapists share advice about coping with the grief that comes with a sudden loss. Plus, Ho-Chunk chef Elena Terry talks about the cultural significance of food, and Thanksgiving.
Guests:
- Emily Vander Velden, psychotherapist and owner of Renewed Focus Counseling
- Jeremy Schumacher, marriage and family therapist and owner of Wellness with Jer LLC
- Elena Terry, executive chef and founder of Wild Bearies