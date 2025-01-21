Tuesday 1/21/25: Remembering Bob Uecker, NIL and college sports, Midwest climate change
Today on Lake Effect, we remember Milwaukee legend, Bob Uecker who passed away last week. Then, we learn how changes to rules on paying college athletes have impacted college sports for players and spectators. Plus, a Wisconsin author talks about his latest novel about climate change in the Midwest.
Guests:
- Kent Sommerfield, producer and engineer of the Milwaukee Brewers Radio Network
- Colten Bartholomew, reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal
- Jeffrey Boldt, author of “Big Lake Troubles” and “Blue Lake”
- Rick D’Amore, owner of Name that Card