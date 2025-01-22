Wednesday 1/22/25: Illness update, civic education, staying social this winter
Today on Lake Effect, we learn which illnesses are in the air in Milwaukee County, and how to stay safe. Then, we explore how museums can increase civic education. Plus, we explore how to stay active and social during the cold winter months.
Guests:
- Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County
- Derek Mosley, director of Marquette University’s Lubar Center
- Byron Motley, producer of “The League”
- Josh Green, executive producer of “The League”