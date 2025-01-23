Thursday 1/23/25: Wisconsin Republican hopes for 2025, disposing Christmas trees, caring for birds
Today on Lake Effect, a legislative Republican from southeastern Wisconsin shares her hopes for a new session including addressing public safety and high prices. We tell you how to properly dispose of your Christmas tree. Plus, we learn how to care for birds this winter.
Guests:
- Jessie Rodriguez, Republican representative for the 21st Assembly District
- Berna Anat, author and financial educator
- Toby Seegert, regional conservation specialist for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee
- Stefan Schnitzer, director of environmental studies and environmental science at Marquette University