Wednesday 2/12/25: USAID freeze in Wisconsin part two, youth homelessness, bugs
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from a Wisconsinite impacted by the Trump Administration’s USAID freeze. We learn about new efforts to support young people experiencing homelessness in Milwaukee. Plus, we learn how one entomologist is changing hearts and minds on the importance of insects.
Guests:
- Till Bruett, senior director at DAI
- Mallory Hanson, statewide services coordinator at the Wisconsin Historical Society
- Zatyra "Zee" Hull, president of Power of Paths Youth Action Board
- Markell Crawford, vice-president of Power of Paths Youth Action Board
- Deshanda Williams-Clark, programs officer at Pathfinders
- Barrett Klein, animal behavior biologist and entomologist at UW-La Crosse