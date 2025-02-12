New Wisconsin historical markers elevate underrepresented communities

The Wisconsin Historical Society is collaborating with community groups to create 12 new historical markers that focus on unrepresented topics. The markers coming to Milwaukee County will highlight subjects like Latino urban rights activism and the Chinese Laundry Era.

Mallory Hanson, the statewide services coordinator at the Wisconsin Historical Society, talks with WUWM’s Eddie Morales about what inspired the project.

There are more than 600 historical markers throughout the state. How are those markers used to educate and preserve history?

So, Wisconsin State historical markers tell the stories about events, individuals, buildings or sites of local, state or national significance. It's a really great way to have place-based education. It's a unique program in the sense that a lot of the times where they're located is exactly where the event happened. You're learning about the past in the same location where that history was made, so it makes a more tangible connection.

There are 12 new markers planned for installation. How did the idea start to install these markers, specifically that elevate underrepresented history?

The Wisconsin Historical Society's markers program ... was established in 1953. When we looked at the program, it's been incredibly popular and it's something that's unique because it's community driven. Anyone can apply for a marker and you just have to submit an application. There’s certain criteria that it needs to meet, but then it can be established.

As we were looking at the program, we did an assessment to take a look at out of these 600 markers, what topics are covered, which ones aren't and just really taking time to reenvision what does the markers program look like in the 21st century? We were looking at it and saw this as an opportunity to expand the stories that are told across the program.

We decided to issue a special call for marker topics that are currently underrepresented. Very fortunate to be working with the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. They supplied a very generous grant for the Historical Society to help support that initiative, to reenvision the program. We decided to do kind of a regranting program is how we look at it, where we made the funds available for community applicants and then published that in February. After that, people could apply and we had all these really great topics come in for the program, reviewed it, and then we were able to allocate funding for 12 of those.

How unique is that to receive a grant that was over $75,000?

I'm fairly new to the marker program, so I don't know if I can speak to as much in the past, but my understanding is I think this is one of the first grants that we've received that's this large for the markers program in particular. The Pomeroy Foundation has a very generous support for state historical markers. They've worked with other programs in the country besides Wisconsin's, but very grateful for that support.

What was the response like from community groups that submitted applications? How were the 12 markers throughout the state and the five in Milwaukee County selected?

This is our first time offering a program like this. I think all of us were curious to see what the response would be. We're thrilled to see there was a lot of enthusiasm for it. We reached out to contacts throughout the state, encouraging them to apply. I think everyone was excited about the program and opportunity to participate.

For the selection process, people filled out an application and submitted it to the state Historical Society. We had a review committee take a look at all the applications and then look at the qualifications and criteria to be eligible for it. Then a preference was given to topics that were underrepresented also in the program too. That five-member panel composed of Historical Society staff reviewed applications and selected the recipients.

They're notified that they receive funding for the marker and then after that they submit a complete state historical marker application. In that process, people are including their proposed text for the marker, supporting sources kind of like a bibliography. From there, the Marker Review Committee at the state Historical Society reviews it, factchecks, help support revising and then we'll finally get to placing the order.

Can you tell me a little bit about some of the markers coming to Milwaukee County?

We are working with Midtown Neighborhood Alliance for this marker and it's going to be discussing Lynden Hill and the history of that. Lynden Hill is very unique for that one because it's got a pretty rich history of lots of different things have happened on this site. It starts out talking about the origin of a hospital that was founded by two French Canadian nuns that moved to Milwaukee, how it was transitioned into becoming a community economic base and medical center.

When the sisters that had founded the hospital closed it, they moved to Brookfield. Then there were three African American doctors that bought the hospital and really kept it alive. After that it was a thriving center for the community. It is now demolished and it's a vacant lot, but it's been turned into now a park space.

Two new markers developed in collaboration with the Organization of Chinese Americans is expected to be installed in the summer. That will share stories of the Forest Home Cemetery and the Chinese Laundry Era. What is it about the cemetery and the Chinese Laundry Era that's significant to the history of Chinese people in Milwaukee?

I think for the laundry era in particular, it's a really important piece of history that we want to be sharing because the laundry business as well as restaurant business is really how a lot of early Chinese immigrants were making their livings in Milwaukee and establishing themselves as part of the community. It's looking at this chunk of time and how people use those business opportunities to make Milwaukee their home, establish a community as well and then looking at that legacy.

Similarly, with the cemetery, a lot of early Chinese immigrants to Milwaukee are buried there. They have a section where quite a few of them are there and the marker is also going to be looking at tomb sweeping and the cultural practices that are involved with that too.

There will be three new markers developed with the Wisconsin Black Historical Society. They'll share stories about several important figures. Is there anything about that that you can share?

We are going to be covering three topics for that. Bernice Lindsay is going to be one of the markers. Lloyd Barbee and then St. Mark, the church. So, really important locations as well as individuals and looking at the history so excited to be partnering with them. Bernice Lindsay moved to Milwaukee in 1928. She really loved the people of the community and worked in important institutions like YWCA and really helped found part of the human rights initiative and commissions in Milwaukee.

The next marker is in collaboration with the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation highlighting urban civil rights activism that began in the 1960s. Can you share anything about that?

This marker is really going to be exploring the geographic heart of the Latino urban civil rights activism which began in the 1960s on Milwaukee’s south side. It's looking at the key organizations that spurred that activism, nonprofit organizations such as Latin American Union for Civil Rights and really just looking at that movement in Milwaukee.

The markers will be installed this year through summer and fall, but where can people go to stay updated on that?

Our most up-to-date information is going to be on our website — wisconsinhistory.org and if you search for the markers program, we do have a map that includes a link that has a list where all of them are, titles and content.