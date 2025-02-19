Wednesday 2/19/25: Future of renewables, whitefish and warming winters, free throws
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what the future of renewable energy growth looks like in Wisconsin. Then, our Thin Ice series explores how whitefish have been affected by Wisconsin’s warming winters and other environmental changes. And, as Milwaukee Bucks fans tune in for another NBA season, we learn what contributes to a successful free throw.
Guests:
- Sam Dunaiski, executive director of RENEW Wisconsin
- Titus Seilheimer, fishery specialist with Wisconsin Sea Grant
- Dr. William Cullinan, professor and the dean of the College of Health Sciences at Marquette University
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record