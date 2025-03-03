© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 3/3/25: Urban renewal, cosmic neighbors, history of a tile factory

Published March 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how urban renewal projects impacted cities like Milwaukee. Then, our astronomy contributor talks about our cosmic neighborhood. Plus, we tell you about a book that uncovers the history of a little-known tile factory in South Milwaukee.

Guests:

