Monday 3/3/25: Urban renewal, cosmic neighbors, history of a tile factory
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how urban renewal projects impacted cities like Milwaukee. Then, our astronomy contributor talks about our cosmic neighborhood. Plus, we tell you about a book that uncovers the history of a little-known tile factory in South Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Derek Handley, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee, and the author of "Struggle for the City"
- Steven Potter, freelance reporter with Milwaukee Magazine
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Ben Tyjeski, tile maker and co-author of "Carl Bergmans and the Continental Faience & Tile Company"