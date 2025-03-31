Monday 3/31/25: Transgender rights in campaign ads, the fight against HIV, DIY in zines
Today on Lake Effect, we look at why transgender rights and issues have shown up in some ads in the state supreme court race. Then, we learn how proposed federal cuts could impact the fight against the HIV epidemic. Plus, we explore the Milwaukee Public Library’s zine collection, which celebrates D.I.Y. creativity.
Guests:
- Erin Reed, journalist
- Bill Keeton, chief advocacy officer at Vivent Health
- Jessie Trauth, director of shelter and transitional living at the Women’s Center in Waukesha
- Timothy Rush, rare books librarian at the Milwaukee Public Library Central Branch