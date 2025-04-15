Tuesday 4/15/25: Measles risk in Wisconsin, ICE arrests, Tax Day
Today on Lake Effect, with measles spreading in other states, we look at what the outbreaks could mean for Wisconsin. Then, Milwaukee leaders share their concerns about recent ICE arrests at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Plus, we get some financial advice on this Tax Day. Plus, we learn how climate change has affected management of Milwaukee's water and sewer systems.
Guests:
- Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County and medical director for Milwaukee County’s Office of Emergency Management
- Caroline Gomez-Tom, Milwaukee County Supervisor for the 14th District
- Berna Anat, author and financial educator
- Kevin Shafer, executive director of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District