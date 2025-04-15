© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 4/15/25: Measles risk in Wisconsin, ICE arrests, Tax Day

Published April 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, with measles spreading in other states, we look at what the outbreaks could mean for Wisconsin. Then, Milwaukee leaders share their concerns about recent ICE arrests at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Plus, we get some financial advice on this Tax Day. Plus, we learn how climate change has affected management of Milwaukee's water and sewer systems.

Guests:

Lake Effect