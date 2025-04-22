Tuesday 4/22/25: Love and outer space, tribal schools and water, UWM and underwater volcanoes
Today on Lake Effect, the life partner of iconic astronaut Sally Ride talks about a new documentary that shares the complete picture of their love story. Then, we learn about a program that’s helping tribal schools across the Great Lakes region test for safe drinking water. Plus, a UW-Milwaukee professor shares her experience researching ocean volcanoes.
Guests:
- Cristina Costantini, director of the documentary “Sally"
- Tam O’Shaughnessy, executive producer of the documentary “Sally"
- Jacob Riemer, public health specialist at the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Epidemiology Center
- Julie Bowles, associate professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Kevin Revolinski, local writer