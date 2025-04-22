© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 4/22/25: Love and outer space, tribal schools and water, UWM and underwater volcanoes

Published April 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, the life partner of iconic astronaut Sally Ride talks about a new documentary that shares the complete picture of their love story. Then, we learn about a program that’s helping tribal schools across the Great Lakes region test for safe drinking water. Plus, a UW-Milwaukee professor shares her experience researching ocean volcanoes.

Guests:

  • Cristina Costantini, director of the documentary “Sally"
  • Tam O’Shaughnessy, executive producer of the documentary “Sally"
  • Jacob Riemer, public health specialist at the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Epidemiology Center
  • Julie Bowles, associate professor at UW-Milwaukee
  • Kevin Revolinski, local writer
