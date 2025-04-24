© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday 4/24/25: Earth Day and garden prep, Bubbler Talk, the power of film festivals

Published April 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we visit an urban farm to learn more about Earth Day celebrations and preparing a garden for the new season. On the last Bubbler Talk of the season, we examine a devastating fire that reshaped the city of Milwaukee. In this month's Group Chat, we hear about the power of film festivals.

