Tuesday 5/6/25: Public Allies in Milwaukee, The Dells documentary, Black Point Estate

Published May 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the impact of more cuts from the federal government, this time to Public Allies which helps develop young leaders. Then, we explore a documentary about young international students who work in the Wisconsin Dells. Plus, we learn about the Black Pointe Estate, a historic home and museum in Lake Geneva.

Guests:

Lake Effect