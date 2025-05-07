© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday 5/7/25: Black mental health initiatives, "Speak.", Apostle Islands

Published May 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a new initiative to address the mental health needs of Black Milwaukeeans. We tell you about the film “Speak.” which follows students on a persuasive speech team. Plus, we help you plan a trip to the Apostle Islands and learn what there is to do on the water there.

Guests:

