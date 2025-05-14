Wednesday 5/14/25: Hmong immigration, arts funding tension, science fiction standouts
Today on Lake Effect, we hear the story of one Hmong family that immigrated to the United States and learn the history of Hmong resettlement. Then, we examine the tensions between local arts groups over UPAF funding. Plus, our astronomy contributor shares what science fiction films stand out and why.
Guests:
- NK Xiong, filmmaker behind "Why My Dad Loves"
- Dr. Chong Moua, assistant professor of Hmong studies at UW-Oshkosh
- Evan Musil, arts and culture editor for Milwaukee Magazine
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium