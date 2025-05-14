© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 5/14/25: Hmong immigration, arts funding tension, science fiction standouts

Published May 14, 2025 at 2:24 PM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear the story of one Hmong family that immigrated to the United States and learn the history of Hmong resettlement. Then, we examine the tensions between local arts groups over UPAF funding. Plus, our astronomy contributor shares what science fiction films stand out and why.

Guests:

