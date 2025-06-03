Tuesday 6/3/25: Local deportation resistance, reality TV dating, local restaurant news
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about one local woman’s fight to stop her deportation. Then, we learn if a Wisconsinite found love on FOX’s reality dating show, Farmer Wants a Wife. Plus, we learn about the local restaurants that have closed and some new ones in town.
Guests:
- Marc Christopher, attorney
- Karina Sabol, contestant on Farmer Wants A Wife
- Lori Fredrich, dining editor for OnMilwaukee
- Derek Mosley, director of the Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education