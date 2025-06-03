© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 6/3/25: Local deportation resistance, reality TV dating, local restaurant news

Published June 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about one local woman’s fight to stop her deportation. Then, we learn if a Wisconsinite found love on FOX’s reality dating show, Farmer Wants a Wife. Plus, we learn about the local restaurants that have closed and some new ones in town.

Guests:

