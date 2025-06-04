Wednesday 6/4/25: Sturgeon Protectors, summer community, Summer CAMP!
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an indigenous-led movement to help protect the sturgeon returning to Milwaukee’s waterways. Then we learn how Milwaukee Film is embracing camp for Pride month. Plus, we head to Alice’s Garden to learn how they are cultivating community and peace this summer.
Guests:
- Mark Denning, member of the Sturgeon Protectors
- Siobhan Marks, member of the Sturgeon Protectors
- Jack Feria, GenreQueer and shorts programmer at Milwaukee Film
- Jocelyn Szczepaniak-Gillece, associate professor of English and the director of film studies at UW-Milwaukee
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center