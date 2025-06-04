© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday 6/4/25: Sturgeon Protectors, summer community, Summer CAMP!

Published June 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an indigenous-led movement to help protect the sturgeon returning to Milwaukee’s waterways. Then we learn how Milwaukee Film is embracing camp for Pride month. Plus, we head to Alice’s Garden to learn how they are cultivating community and peace this summer.

Guests:

Lake Effect