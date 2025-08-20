Wednesday 8/20/25: Safety in the summer heat
Today's Lake Effect is all about staying safe during extreme heat. We learn about the availability and history of cooling centers in the Milwaukee area. We look at a report that shows heat is a rising concern for workers in Wisconsin. Plus, we share some tips on how to exercise outside safely during the summer months.
Guests:
- Steve Vavrus, director of the State Climatology Office at UW-Madison
- Nick Tomaro, housing services interventionist at Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services
- Kate McCoy, program director for the Occupational Health and Safety Surveillance program at the State Department of Health Services
- Kevin Schwerdtfeger, president of Teamsters Local 344
- Ann Swartz, professor of kinesiology in the Zilber School of Public Health at UW-Milwaukee
- Karen Sparapani, executive director of MADACC