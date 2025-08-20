© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/20/25: Safety in the summer heat

Published August 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today's Lake Effect is all about staying safe during extreme heat. We learn about the availability and history of cooling centers in the Milwaukee area. We look at a report that shows heat is a rising concern for workers in Wisconsin. Plus, we share some tips on how to exercise outside safely during the summer months.

Guests:

  • Steve Vavrus, director of the State Climatology Office at UW-Madison
  • Nick Tomaro, housing services interventionist at Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services
  • Kate McCoy, program director for the Occupational Health and Safety Surveillance program at the State Department of Health Services
  • Kevin Schwerdtfeger, president of Teamsters Local 344
  • Ann Swartz, professor of kinesiology in the Zilber School of Public Health at UW-Milwaukee
  • Karen Sparapani, executive director of MADACC
