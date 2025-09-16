Tuesday 9/16/25: MKE Roots, Sources and Methods, Chapped Lips
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about federal cuts to a program that helped Milwaukee-area teachers incorporate local history into their lesson plans. Then, NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly joins us to talk about a new NPR podcast called, “Sources and Methods.” Plus, Milwaukee band Chapped Lips joins us for an in-studio performance.
Guests:
- Mary Louise Kelly, host of NPR’s All Things Considered and host of “Sources and Methods”
- Chapped Lips, Milwaukee and Sheboygan-based band