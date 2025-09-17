Chapped Lips bring their punk rock riffage to the 'Lake Effect' studio

Milwaukee summers are known for festivals full of live music from local bands. If you’ve been making the rounds this summer, chances are you’ve seen Chapped Lips.

Chapped Lips is a Milwaukee/Sheboygan-based alt-rock band known for their playful power pop hooks, punk rock breakdowns and high-energy live performances. The group is comprised of vocalist-guitarists Sam Kaffine and Slater Gutierrez, bassist Zach Schroeder and drummer Jonah Mueller.

If you haven’t seen them yet this summer, you’ll have another chance this weekend at Bay View Bash. They will play the Rushmor Records stage at 7:30 p.m.

They joined Lake Effect's Joy Powers in-studio to talk about their music and play a few songs. This in-studio session was engineered by WUWM's Jason Rieve.

Listen to Chapped Lips perform "Freebird III." Listen • 2:49

Listen to Chapped Lips perform "Rot." Listen • 3:37

Chapped Lips perform "Skies No Longer Blue." Listen • 4:03