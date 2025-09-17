© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chapped Lips bring their punk rock riffage to the 'Lake Effect' studio

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published September 17, 2025 at 8:43 AM CDT
Chapped Lips performing in the Lake Effect studio.
1 of 4  — PXL_20250904_001444444~2.jpg
Chapped Lips performing in the Lake Effect studio.
Joy Powers / WUWM
Chapped Lips' performing in the Lake Effect studio.
2 of 4  — Untitled design.jpg
Chapped Lips' Sam Kaffine (left) and Slater Gutierrez (right) performing in the Lake Effect studio.
Joy Powers / WUWM
Chapped Lips' Jonah Mueller performing in the Lake Effect studio.
3 of 4  — Untitled design copy.jpg
Chapped Lips' Jonah Mueller performing in the Lake Effect studio.
Joy Powers / WUWM
Chapped Lips performing in the Lake Effect studio.
4 of 4  — Untitled design copy 2.jpg
Chapped Lips performing in the Lake Effect studio.
Joy Powers / WUWM

Milwaukee summers are known for festivals full of live music from local bands. If you’ve been making the rounds this summer, chances are you’ve seen Chapped Lips.

Chapped Lips is a Milwaukee/Sheboygan-based alt-rock band known for their playful power pop hooks, punk rock breakdowns and high-energy live performances. The group is comprised of vocalist-guitarists Sam Kaffine and Slater Gutierrez, bassist Zach Schroeder and drummer Jonah Mueller.

If you haven’t seen them yet this summer, you’ll have another chance this weekend at Bay View Bash. They will play the Rushmor Records stage at 7:30 p.m.

They joined Lake Effect's Joy Powers in-studio to talk about their music and play a few songs. This in-studio session was engineered by WUWM's Jason Rieve.

Listen to Chapped Lips perform "Freebird III."
Listen to Chapped Lips perform "Rot."
Chapped Lips perform "Skies No Longer Blue."

_
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake Effectmusic
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
Related Content