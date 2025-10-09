Thursday 10/9/25: Choosing Love, Creepy Cosmos, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, a new book explores the lives of people who identify as both conservative Christians and LGBTQ+. Then, we learn how UW-Milwaukee’s Manfred Olson Planetarium is being transformed for its “Creepy Cosmos” program. Plus, Bubbler Talk takes us to a little-known downtown path that highlights water innovations.
Guests:
- Dawne Moon, director of Interdisciplinary Gender and Sexualities Studies at Marquette University
- Theresa Tobin, associate professor of philosophy at Marquette University
- Bazile Minogiizhigaabo Panek, PhD student and member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium