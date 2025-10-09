© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 10/9/25: Choosing Love, Creepy Cosmos, Bubbler Talk

Published October 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, a new book explores the lives of people who identify as both conservative Christians and LGBTQ+. Then, we learn how UW-Milwaukee’s Manfred Olson Planetarium is being transformed for its “Creepy Cosmos” program. Plus, Bubbler Talk takes us to a little-known downtown path that highlights water innovations.

Guests:

  • Dawne Moon, director of Interdisciplinary Gender and Sexualities Studies at Marquette University
  • Theresa Tobin, associate professor of philosophy at Marquette University
  • Bazile Minogiizhigaabo Panek, PhD student and member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe
  • Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
