Thursday 11/6/25: Food pantries amid SNAP cuts, news literacy, celery farms
Today on Lake Effect, we visit Milwaukee’s largest food pantry to learn about the need they’ve seen because of delays in food assistance. Then, we explore the importance of news literacy – and what that means. Plus, we uncover the history of Milwaukee’s celery farms in a new Bubbler Talk.
Guests:
- Armondo Diaz, food pantry coordinator at House of Peace
- Patrick Johnson, assistant professor of journalism and media studies at Marquette University
- Linda Edelstein, cheif executive officer of the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra