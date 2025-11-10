11/10/25: Edmund Fitzgerald, Status Pending, Milwaukee Based

Today on Lake Effect, we recognize the fiftieth anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald and learn what led to the disaster. Next, WUWM's new podcast on the immigration system 'Status Pending' premieres this week. Then, we meet a Columbian-born female conga drummer making her mark in Milwaukee. Plus, two Milwaukee artists who have gone viral for their music video join us to talk about what they hope to bring to the city in 'Milwaukee Based', WUWM's new video series on local internet culture.

