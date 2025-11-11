Tuesday 11/11/25: We visit UWM's food pantry, the business of sustainability, Veteran's Treatment Court
Today on Lake Effect, we visit UW-Milwaukee's food pantry, which has been feeding even more students during the government shutdown. We hear about support for Wisconsin businesses working to be environmentally sustainable. Plus, this Veterans Day, we learn about Milwaukee County’s Veterans Treatment Court.
Guests:
- Monica Brielle, UW-Milwaukee student
- Allie Martinez, basic needs coordinator at UW-Milwaukee
- Jessy Servi Ortiz, executive director of the Sustainable Business Council
- Carolina Stark, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge
- Maryann Lazarski, producer at Milwaukee PBS
- Scottie Lee Meyers, producer at Milwaukee PBS