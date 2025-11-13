© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 11/13/25: Debating civilly on college campuses, sea lamprey, Kwik Trip

Published November 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a course at Marquette that's teaching young people how to disagree and debate civilly. Then, we learn about sea lamprey in the Great Lakes – and how they nearly wiped-out commercial fishing on the lakes. Plus, we learn why so many people in the Midwest wait to pull off for gas until they see a sign for Kwik Trip.

Guests:

