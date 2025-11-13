Thursday 11/13/25: Debating civilly on college campuses, sea lamprey, Kwik Trip
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a course at Marquette that's teaching young people how to disagree and debate civilly. Then, we learn about sea lamprey in the Great Lakes – and how they nearly wiped-out commercial fishing on the lakes. Plus, we learn why so many people in the Midwest wait to pull off for gas until they see a sign for Kwik Trip.
Guests:
- Dr. Amelia Zurcher, director of the honors program at Marquette University
- Marc Gaden, executive secretary of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission
- Katie Thornton, journalist
- Archer Parquette, managing editor at Milwaukee Magazine