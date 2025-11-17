Monday 11/17/25: Racial convenants, data center impact and implications
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a project that’s mapping racially restrictive covenants in Milwaukee County. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we learn how people across the political spectrum are feeling about data centers. Plus, we learn how the data centers coming to our area could impact the Great Lakes.
Guests:
- Derek Handley, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Anne Bonds, professor at UW-Milwaukee
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Melissa Scanlan, director of UW-Milwaukee's Center for Water Policy
- Paul Haubrich, tour guide and historian at Forest Home Cemetery