Tuesday 11/18/25: Physicians and mental health, a local Bad Bunny collab, the painting of signs
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why the rates of mental health challenges are so high among physicians, and the wider implications. Then, we speak with a UW professor who collaborated with Bad Bunny on his award-winning album. Plus, we speak with a local artist who paints signs you’ll recognize from around Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, executive director of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Jorell Meléndez-Badillo, assistant professor of history at UW-Madison and author of "Puerto Rico: A National History"
- Michael Cerda, sign painter, grammy-award winning music producer and owner of Cerda Design Company