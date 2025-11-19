Wednesday 11/19/25: Status Pending epsisode 2, ABCD, moving buildings for data centers
Today on Lake Effect, we hear the second episode of WUWM’s new series about immigration pathways. Then, we learn about ABCD – After Breast Cancer Diagnosis – and how it helps people with breast cancer. Plus, we learn about a business that’s moving structures and buildings to make way for data centers.
Guests:
- Ellen Friebert Schupper, executive director of ABCD After Breast Cancer Diagnosis
- David DeVooght, owner of DeVooght House Lifters