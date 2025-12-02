© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 12/2/25: Milwaukee Diaper Mission, salt and the environment, prohibition in Wisconsin

Published December 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the founder of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission to reflect on their rapid growth over the last five years. Then, we look at the environmental impact road and sidewalk salt have on our local waterways. Plus, we learn what happened in Wisconsin during prohibition.

Guests:

