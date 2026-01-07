Wednesday 1/7/26: ICE in Wisconsin compared to other states, Christmas trees and dairy farms, resolutions
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how ICE arrests are being carried out in Wisconsin and how it compares to other states. Then, we speak with a local Christmas tree farmer about how the holiday season went. Plus, we explore how we can think differently about new year’s resolutions.
Guests:
- Wanda Bertram, communications strategist at the Prison Policy Initiative
- Tom Oberhaus, co-operator of Cozy Nook Farm
- Susie Kundrat, clinical professor emeritus in the Nutritional Sciences program at UW-Milwaukee
- Wendy Christensen, wildlife artist and world-champion taxidermist