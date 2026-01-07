© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 1/7/26: ICE in Wisconsin compared to other states, Christmas trees and dairy farms, resolutions

Published January 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how ICE arrests are being carried out in Wisconsin and how it compares to other states. Then, we speak with a local Christmas tree farmer about how the holiday season went. Plus, we explore how we can think differently about new year’s resolutions.

Guests:

  • Wanda Bertram, communications strategist at the Prison Policy Initiative
  • Tom Oberhaus, co-operator of Cozy Nook Farm
  • Susie Kundrat, clinical professor emeritus in the Nutritional Sciences program at UW-Milwaukee
  • Wendy Christensen, wildlife artist and world-champion taxidermist
Lake Effect