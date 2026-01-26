© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 1/26/26: Reporting on Minneapolis, constitutional amendments, National Environmental Policy Act

Published January 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, a reporter based in Minneapolis shares what it’s like to cover the federal immigration crack down there. Then, we hear why Wisconsin’s Republican-led legislature is getting new constitutional amendments on the ballot, including one about DEI. Plus, the Trump administration is working to roll back the National Environmental Policy Act. We learn what that law is supposed to do.

Guests:

Lake Effect