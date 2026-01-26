Monday 1/26/26: Reporting on Minneapolis, constitutional amendments, National Environmental Policy Act
Today on Lake Effect, a reporter based in Minneapolis shares what it’s like to cover the federal immigration crack down there. Then, we hear why Wisconsin’s Republican-led legislature is getting new constitutional amendments on the ballot, including one about DEI. Plus, the Trump administration is working to roll back the National Environmental Policy Act. We learn what that law is supposed to do.
Guests:
- Katelyn Vue, immigration reporter for Sahan Journal
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Ron Eckstein, retired Wisconsin DNR wildlife biologist and a founding member of Wisconsin’ Green Fire
- Kay Dragan, curator and exhibits manager at the Door County Maritime Museum