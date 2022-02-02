© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
UWM Chancellor's Report

How this 'Great Resignation' can be turned into the 'Great Reawakening' for employers

Published February 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST
Clockwise: Mark A Mone, UWM Chancellor; Rebekah Kowalski, VP Manpower Manufacturing; Annette Adams, Chief HR Officer at MGIC; Romila Singh, Associate Professor at UWM; and John Hess, WUWM General Manager.

The number of people quitting their jobs in the past six months is unprecedented. Today, we’ll talk about how this “Great Resignation” can be turned into the “Great Reawakening” for employers.

Joining Chancellor Mone are guests Annette Adams, Chief HR Officer, MGIC and a UWM EMBA graduate; Rebekah Kowalski, VP, Manpower Manufacturing at ManpowerGroup; and Romila Singh, Associate Professor, Organizations and Strategic Management, UWM Lubar School of Business.

