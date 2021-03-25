© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
logo_UWMtoday_140x140.gif
UWM Today

How Some In The Criminal Justice System Are Addressing Disparities When It Comes To Mental Health

Published March 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT

Every year about one million people with serious mental health issues are arrested in America, many of them on misdemeanor charges. Once they are taken into custody research shows that individuals with serious mental illness are more likely to receive jail time than others arrested for the same crimes.

On this edition of UWM Today, we’re going to talk about the situation impacting not only people with mental illness, but members of our justice system who are looking for better ways of dealing with the problem.

Our guests are Amy Watson, a professor in UWM’s Helen Bader School of Social Welfare and Mary Madden, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southeast Wisconsin.

UWM Today
Stay Connected
Tom Luljak
Tom Luljak is the vice chancellor of University Relations and Communications at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. In addition to directing the university's communication programs, Luljak serves as an associate lecturer in UWM's Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, teaching courses in corporate communications and sports marketing.
See stories by Tom Luljak