'Upskilling': How UWM Is Helping Train Employees On New Technology

As new technology continues to enter the workplace, employers everywhere are struggling to make sure their employees know how to use that technology. It’s called “upskilling”, and without it, many workers are at risk of becoming obsolete.

On this edition of UWM Today we’re going to look at a new program developed by the university to give people an easy path for learning how to do their jobs better. It’s called TechEd Frontiers.

Joining host Tom Luljak is Phyllis King, Vice Provost at UWM. King has been instrumental in helping UWM close the equity gap that exists among underserved populations and has also championed STEM education initiatives at the university. Today, she is helping to create TechEd Frontiers — a workforce development learning platform.