'Upskilling': How UWM Is Helping Train Employees On New Technology

Published April 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT

As new technology continues to enter the workplace, employers everywhere are struggling to make sure their employees know how to use that technology. It’s called “upskilling”, and without it, many workers are at risk of becoming obsolete.

On this edition of UWM Today we’re going to look at a new program developed by the university to give people an easy path for learning how to do their jobs better. It’s called TechEd Frontiers.

Joining host Tom Luljak is Phyllis King, Vice Provost at UWM. King has been instrumental in helping UWM close the equity gap that exists among underserved populations and has also championed STEM education initiatives at the university. Today, she is helping to create TechEd Frontiers — a workforce development learning platform.

Tom Luljak
Tom Luljak is the vice chancellor of University Relations and Communications at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. In addition to directing the university's communication programs, Luljak serves as an associate lecturer in UWM's Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, teaching courses in corporate communications and sports marketing.
