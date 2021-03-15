-
Protests sparked by police killings of Black people are drawing attention to the United States' persistent racial disparities. Those disparities are also…
A new report from a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee researcher highlights one reason African American teachers may leave classrooms: trust issues in the…
Wisconsin has the widest achievement gap between black and white students of any state based on results of a test known as the nation's report card.The…
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released standardized test results for public school students Thursday, and there’s not much to…
Wisconsin has some of the most pronounced education gaps between black and white students. In 2012, a group of suburban Milwaukee school districts, along…
Carolyn Stanford Taylor is Wisconsin’s first African-American superintendent of schools. She was appointed last week by Gov. Tony Evers to take over his…
New Wisconsin standardized test results for the 2017-18 school year were released this week. Statewide, there aren’t any dramatic changes from the last…
State education chief and gubernatorial hopeful Tony Evers wants to put an additional $1.4 billion into public education over the next two years. The…
Updated December 23, 2016:The Milwaukee School Board approved Thursday earlier start dates for all district high schools, International Baccalaureate and…
Books in barbershops are rolling-out in Milwaukee. It’s an effort to help close the city’s black white student achievement gap – one of the highest in the…